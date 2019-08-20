South Africa

Four suspected Joburg property hijackers in court

20 August 2019 - 06:30 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Four suspected property hijackers were arrested following a raid on two properties in the south of Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Four suspected property hijackers are expected to appear in the Jeppestown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said they were arrested during a raid on two hijacked properties in La Rochelle and Rosettenville, in the south of the city.

Mashaba said the arrests came after both properties were reported to the city's group forensic and investigation service (GFIS).

"The owners were denied access to their properties and intimidated by the suspected property hijackers, who were illegally collecting monthly rental from tenants residing in both properties," he said.

Following the raid and the arrests, the two properties were successfully handed over to the rightful owners.

According to Mashaba, 46 hijacked properties have been handed back to their rightful owners to date. About 643 properties in the city are considered hijacked.

