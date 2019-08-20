Krugersdorp killers will rot in jail, much to relief of victims’ families

“What a relief!” echoed through the courtroom on Monday as the remaining three Krugersdorp killers were sentenced to many lifetimes behind bars for their “heinous, brutal and coldblooded” murders that shattered lives of families and friends.

In contrast, no emotions were displayed by mastermind Cecilia Steyn, who started killing in her early teens, and Zak Valentine, who did not bat an eye when the judge mentioned his wife’s murder.



