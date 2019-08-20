South Africa

Krugersdorp killers will rot in jail, much to relief of victims’ families

20 August 2019 - 05:49 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Zak Valentine in the South Gauteng High Court on August 12 2019. He was involved in the killings of 11 people in Krugersdorp.
Zak Valentine in the South Gauteng High Court on August 12 2019. He was involved in the killings of 11 people in Krugersdorp.
Image: Iavan Pijoos/TimesLIVE

“What a relief!” echoed through the courtroom on Monday as the remaining three Krugersdorp killers were sentenced to many lifetimes behind bars for their “heinous, brutal and coldblooded” murders that shattered lives of families and friends.

In contrast, no emotions were displayed by mastermind Cecilia Steyn, who started killing in her early teens, and Zak Valentine, who did not bat an eye when the judge mentioned his wife’s murder.

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  4. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  5. Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X