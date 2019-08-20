KwaMashu train station shut after stones fly in service delivery protest

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) suspended train services at a station in KwaMashu, north of Durban, after protesters hurled stones during a service delivery protest on Tuesday.

Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said public order police had been deployed to the Thembalihle station in the township.

“The situation is still volatile ... police are on guard at the station to protect Prasa assets. Protesters are throwing stones heavily towards our property. Railway lines are still not safe for train movements at this time.

“We will advise once the situation calms down,” said Nomnganga.

Trains were being turned back to Durban at the Duffs Road station.