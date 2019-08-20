South Africa

Mom survives as boyfriend shoots her then kills her girls and himself

20 August 2019 - 16:06 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The man drove back to the woman's house where he shot and killed her two daughters aged 11 and 15 in their sleep.
The man drove back to the woman's house where he shot and killed her two daughters aged 11 and 15 in their sleep.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A 51-year-old man allegedly shot his girlfriend and murdered her two daughters before killing himself in Rustenburg, North West, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the man forced the 45-year-old woman into his car and drove to a field.

Funani said that following an argument, the man allegedly shot the woman in the shoulder before she managed to escape. He then drove back to the woman's house, where he shot and killed her two daughters, aged 11 and 15, in their sleep.

The man fled the scene in his Nissan bakkie.

Funani said his charred remains were found inside his burnt out bakkie about 20km away from the murder scene.

The incident happened in Legkraal village near Mogwase, Rustenburg on Monday.

The woman was recovering in hospital.

Cases of murder and attempted murder had been opened.

READ MORE:

Man 'kills' his mother in bloody attack, because 'he saw her in his dreams'

A woman, aged 71, has been killed, allegedly by her son.
News
5 days ago

Two elderly KZN women brutally attacked - one raped, the other killed

Two elderly KwaZulu-Natall ladies both became victims of separate brutal attacks in the month dedicated to women.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  4. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  5. Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X