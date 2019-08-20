Mother of baby found in Durban storm water drain to be tried in regional court
The Durban woman accused of dumping her baby in a storm water drain earlier this year will stand trial in the regional court.
The 32-year-old woman, who has been charged with attempted murder, appeared briefly in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Her family has closely guarded her privacy during her appearances, despite an earlier court ruling that she can't be photographed or named due to the sensitive nature of the case.
Magistrate Ravi Pillay asked the state whether the woman was going to be tried in a district or regional court.
State prosecutor Stan Miloszewski told Pillay the trial would be held in a regional court, which deals with more serious cases, including murder, rape, armed robbery and serious assault.
Pillay told the solemn-looking woman that her matter would be adjourned to September 11 to allow for a plea agreement to be drafted between the state and the defence team.
He warned her to comply with her bail conditions.
Last month, she was granted supervised visits with the child, now six months old.
This followed a dramatic four-hour rescue of the newborn baby in February after she was dumped in a storm water drain.
The baby is currently being kept in a place of safety.
The man believed to be the father of the baby was not present in court on Tuesday.
However, he did attend the case during the woman's previous appearance.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, told TimesLIVE previously that despite his extra-marital affair with the mother of the baby, he and his wife were eager to give her a home.