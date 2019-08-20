Neighbourhood watch women hailed for leading fight against crime

Fortune and several other members were among about 300 women from neighbourhood watch groups in metro south areas, from Pelican Park to Khayelitsha, who traded their reflective jackets and torches for scones and tea on Friday evening.

The event, hosted by the Western Cape community safety department, was to celebrate most of the female-led neighbourhood watch groups who patrol in some of the province's most dangerous crime hotspots.

“There are times that we get scared to go on patrols, but we have a WhatsApp system where we stay in constant contact with the community members. This helps a lot. When we come across a troubled child or one who is doing drugs, we first get the street committee to try to sort things out with the parents. If that doesn’t work, we then call the police. Doing this has made such a difference,” said Fortune.

Mariam Davids, chairperson of the New Horizon Neighbourhood Watch in Pelican Park, co-ordinates a group of about 30 volunteers.

“We cover a big area. A challenge is that we have such a diverse community both economically and culturally,” she said.

“There is also a lack of police visibility at times … There just aren’t enough police officers. If there are shootings in Ottery or Lotus River then we won’t get assistance at all.”

Davids said their neighbourhood watch had started supporting youth programmes in the community to “keeps kids occupied and off the streets”.