South Africa

Tell-all doccie to give Reeva Steenkamp 'a voice from beyond the grave'

20 August 2019 - 16:04 By Philani Nombembe
Reeva Steenkamp was killed by her boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius, on Valentine's Day. The subsequent televised murder trial was watched by millions around the world.
Reeva Steenkamp was killed by her boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius, on Valentine's Day. The subsequent televised murder trial was watched by millions around the world.
Image: Gallo Images

Reeva Steenkamp’s family is planning to share her story and the impact her murder on her parents and friends in a tell-all documentary series.

The family want to honour the slain law graduate and model in a series called My Name is Reeva.

Steenkamp was shot dead by her boyfriend, Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, on February 14 2013. She would have turned 34 on Monday.

Uprise.Africa, an equity crowdfunding platform, is facilitating fundraising for the documentary to be produced by director and co-producer Warren Batchelor and co-producer Tony Miguel.

Batchelor is the brother of Marc Batchelor, the former soccer star who was murdered outside his house in July, and earlier directed 204: Getting Away with Murder, a documentary about the murder of another high-profile South African, Brett Kebble.

This documentary will delve into the “story of Reeva Steenkamp through the eyes of her loved ones, including her mother June Steenkamp and her father Barry," Uprise.Africa said in a statement.

The documentary would aim to give Reeva "a voice from beyond the grave".

“Through this documentary, we are determined to tell Reeva’s story, people will get to see another side that seeks to answer some of the questions that have been left unanswered, the truth, and who Reeva was. She would want us to do this for her,” said June Steenkamp.

Tabassum Qadir, CEO of Uprise.Africa, said: "Investment in this documentary should be seen as our gift to Reeva on what would have been her 34th birthday. The funding will be open to private funders during the launch and will be open to the public in due course.”

MORE

Pretoria chief magistrate's home security upgrade under scrutiny

The Magistrate’s Commission is expected to receive a response from Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair on Friday to allegations that he benefited ...
News
5 months ago

Oscar Pistorius: Feeding souls with Bible readings and vegetable garden

Former athlete Oscar Pistorius, who still has to serve at least five years behind bars for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, is trying to ...
News
7 months ago

PICTURE: Oscar Pistorius let out for memorial of beloved grandfather

Convicted murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius was released from prison to attend the memorial service of his beloved grandfather in ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  4. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  5. Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X