'Thanks to him, the lives of many have been saved': Chief Justice Mogoeng on Edwin Cameron

Justice Edwin Cameron deserves praise as one of the "greatest" legal minds of his time, and recognition for his lifelong advocacy for human rights, as well as his fight for universal access to anti-retrovirals for HIV positive citizens.

This was the message that a majority of speakers gave as they bid farewell to Cameron, who on Tuesday retired as a justice of the Constitutional Court.

Among those who attended the ceremonial sitting held at the Constitutional Court, were retired deputy chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise. Cameron's family was also present.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng gave an impassioned speech during which he described Cameron as a "selfless" man.

"When HIV attracted stigma, he stood up and declared openly 'I'm HIV positive'. He knew the attitudes of South Africans at the time because nobody had stepped out...," Mogoeng said.

He said although Cameron could afford anti-retrovirals, he fought on behalf of the poor and those who could not afford to pay for the drugs.

"He could have chosen to mind his business... He is never the kind that says 'as long as I have my needs met, I'm not going to rock the boat'... His love for the multitudes of South Africans would not allow him to shut up.

"For the sake of those suffering masses, he not only spoke, but he acted. He moved around and mobilised support... Thanks to him, the lives of many South Africans, the lives of many Africans, the lives of many people across the globe, have been saved."