'This is not Zim,' mom in labour told by nurse before newborn fell to death

20 August 2019 - 12:00 By ISAAC MAHLANGU
An investigation is under way into the death of a baby who allegedly fell on his head when staff at Mamelodi Hospital refused to allow his mother to lie down while she was giving birth.
A newborn fell to his death at Mamelodi Hospital, east of Pretoria, after nurses allegedly refused to help his mother, who gave birth standing up.

Theresa Ngwendu, 30, the Zimbabwean mother, told Sowetan yesterday she was rushed to the hospital a week ago as she was about to go into labour. She said a nurse at the hospital refused to help her on arrival and told her "this is not Zimbabwe".

Her water broke inside the maternity ward around 6am.

"My baby came out while I was standing after the nurse refused to assist me. I was in pain while also bleeding," Ngwendu said.

She said her baby fell head first on to the hospital floor and was immediately declared dead by the nursing staff.

The hospital's CEO, Dr Terrence Makhudu, said he viewed the allegations in a serious light and had launched an investigation.

