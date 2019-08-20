Two shot gang members arrested as rivals clash in Manenberg

Two people were shot after a fight broke out between gangsters in Manenberg, Cape Town, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the shooting happened on Monday afternoon. Rwexana said the two men, aged 22 and 46, had gunshot wounds.

She said they were arrested and taken to hospital under police guard. Further details were not available.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government confirmed in a statement that there were 34 murders reported in the Cape Town metro at the weekend - down from 47 the weekend before.

Of these deaths, 21 were as a result of shootings and six of stabbings. Seven were by other means.