South Africa

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says many Mandela values forgotten

20 August 2019 - 09:29 By TimesLIVE
António Guterres inside Nelson Mandela's cell on Robben Island.
António Guterres inside Nelson Mandela's cell on Robben Island.
Image: Twitter\António Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has paid tribute to the legacy of Nelson Mandela after visiting his cell at Robben Island. 

He posted pictures of himself inside Mandela's cell and said it was “tragic” how much of what Mandela fought for has been forgotten.

The message was posted on August 19, however it is unclear when the visit took place.

Guterres' account is followed by more than 600,000 people. The message received more than 500 retweets 

14 places in SA where tourists can experience Mandela magic

From his childhood home to his prison cells to where he cast his first vote, South Africa has an extensive and fascinating Mandela tourist trail
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  4. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  5. Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X