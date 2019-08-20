UN Secretary-General António Guterres says many Mandela values forgotten
20 August 2019 - 09:29
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has paid tribute to the legacy of Nelson Mandela after visiting his cell at Robben Island.
He posted pictures of himself inside Mandela's cell and said it was “tragic” how much of what Mandela fought for has been forgotten.
The message was posted on August 19, however it is unclear when the visit took place.
It was with deep emotion that I visited Nelson Mandela's cell at Robben Island prison and paid tribute to his memory and legacy.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 19, 2019
How tragic it is that in today's world and so many situations, values that Mandela represents and fought for seem to be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/rVS8FmiIzg
Guterres' account is followed by more than 600,000 people. The message received more than 500 retweets