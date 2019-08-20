Unisa to change rape definition after outdated documents cause social media outrage

The University of SA says it has issued a notice to “affected students” following outrage on social media for the outdated definition of rape in one of its study guides.

On August 14, a Twitter user identified as Robyn Porteous shared an image of an extract from a Unisa study guide that defined rape “as deliberate, illegal intercourse with a woman without her consent”.

According to the study guide, only a woman could be a victim of rape, and only a man could be the transgressor.

“In legal terms, a boy can therefore not be raped by a woman, and a girl who is sexually abused by a woman cannot be considered a victim of rape. Such sexual transgressions will be regarded as immoral assault,” read the extract.