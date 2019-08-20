Vandals again causing havoc as 27 train routes cancelled in Cape Town

Cable thieves and vandals have caused major disruptions to Cape Town's railway network, forcing the cancellation of 27 passenger train routes and causing peak-hour commuter delays.

Metrorail spokesperson in the Western Cape, Riana Scott, said on Tuesday that “extraordinary measures” had to be adopted to ensure the safety of passengers after cables and infrastructure were stolen and damaged.

“Cancellations are done to create capacity for the stop-and-go sections, otherwise the system will be congested. Twenty-seven trains had to be cancelled on Monday afternoon as well as this morning’s peak. By 3pm we should have an indication of this afternoon’s cancellations.”

Metrorail said earlier that vandals had disrupted the railway network on Sunday and Monday.