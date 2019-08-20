South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town jewellery store smashed and robbed in 90 seconds

20 August 2019 - 11:35 By TimesLIVE

A shootout between police and a gang of armed men occurred after men robbed a jewellery store in Tokai, Cape Town on Monday.

In the footage, the robbers can be seen smashing the counters in the store to get to the jewellery.

A police officer who was at the Blue Route Mall during the robbery, chased down the robbers on foot.

After a shootout with the robbers, two men were arrested. The other three men escaped with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

Blue Route Mall managers confirmed the incident, saying that "everything was under control" shortly after the attempted robbery.
