WATCH | Cape Town jewellery store smashed and robbed in 90 seconds
20 August 2019 - 11:35
A shootout between police and a gang of armed men occurred after men robbed a jewellery store in Tokai, Cape Town on Monday.
In the footage, the robbers can be seen smashing the counters in the store to get to the jewellery.
A police officer who was at the Blue Route Mall during the robbery, chased down the robbers on foot.
After a shootout with the robbers, two men were arrested. The other three men escaped with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.