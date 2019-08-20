You are most likely to be hijacked over weekends in Gauteng: Tracker

Motorists are at greater risk of being hijacked on Fridays and Saturday in Gauteng, Tracker said in its crime statistics report on Monday.

The data had been collected from July 2018 to June 2019.

The statistics show that motorists are more likely to be hijacked on Fridays between 11am and 1pm, and 8pm and 11pm.

The report stated that on Saturdays, hijackings are most likely to occur between 12pm and 2pm.

These statistics were unchanged from the previous year’s records.

The majority of Tracker activations are in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

In Gauteng, suburbs most affected by hijackings include Kensington, Arcadia and Eldorado Park.

In the Pretoria CBD, Arcadia and Sunnyside have reported the most activations for theft.

In KZN, hijackings mainly occurred in Sydenham, Imbali and Avoca Hills, while theft is mostly reported in Glenwood, Morningside and Musgrave.

In the Western Cape, areas include Philippi, Khayelitsha and Maitland for hijacking, and Philippi, Claremont and Dunoon for theft.