Calm expected to be restored in Richards Bay after three-day CBD shutdown

For three days the central business district of Richards Bay in northern KZN has resembled a ghost town.

Violence erupted on Monday after protesters completely shut down the bus and taxi rank — responsible for providing transport to thousands of people daily.

What started off as community driven action last month to rid the town of “paras” — a colloquial name for whoonga (nyaope) smokers, who are often involved in petty crimes to feed their addictions — has spilled over into something else.