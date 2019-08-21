Flyers of the old flag want to 'awaken feelings of white supremacy' - judge

Anyone who displayed the old South African flag wanted to “incite and awaken feelings of white supremacy against black people”.

Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo made this remark in a landmark judgment on Wednesday, when he declared that the display of the old flag constituted hate speech.

In his ruling, he said that those who displayed the old flag — which was used throughout the apartheid period — demonstrated a clear intention to be harmful and hurtful, and to incite and propagate hateful feelings, not only of victims of apartheid, but also to the country's budding democracy.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation had sought an order declaring that gratuitous displays of the old flag be constituted hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.

AfriForum had opposed the application.

At issue was the definition of hate speech in Section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act), which restricted the type of expression which may constitute hate speech to “words” only.

“Those who display the old flag choose deliberately not only to display the apartheid discriminatory, divisive and oppressive flag; they also consciously and deliberately choose not to display the new democratic, all-uniting, non-racial flag,” Mojapelo said in the judgment of the equality court, also sitting as the high court.

He said those people chose an oppression symbol over a liberation symbol.

The new flag came into being in April 1994, in the month of the country's first democratic elections.