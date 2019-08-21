Hanover Street will return to District Six on Heritage Day

Hanover Street will be reinstated in Cape Town’s District Six on Heritage Day.

The decision, which will be rubber-stamped by the City of Cape Town council on Thursday, follows a public participation exercise in which 97% of respondents backed the idea of renaming Keizersgracht, the main thoroughfare through District Six.

Hanover Street, the bustling heart of District Six before the area was razed by the apartheid government, will be flanked by Nelson Mandela Boulevard and Philip Kgosana Drive, both of which have been renamed in the past decade.

The District Six Working Committee, which proposed the renaming of Keizersgracht, is now planning a ceremony for September 24. Chair Shahied Ajam said it would be “the most historic moment in the Western Cape”.