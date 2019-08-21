Heartwarming messages as Mzansi bids Justice Edwin Cameron farewell
South Africans and politicians had only glowing reviews for one of the country's finest legal minds, Edwin Cameron, who retired yesterday. Cameron bid a final farewell during a special sitting of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, minister of justice Ronald Lamola and National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise were among those who paid tribute to Cameron's work.
The chief justice praised him for being courageous enough to speak up on HIV at a time when it was frowned upon to do so.
"When HIV attracted stigma, he stood up and declared openly, 'I'm HIV positive'. He knew the attitudes of South Africans at the time, because nobody had stepped out."
On social media, many conveyed messages to Cameron, including DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who described him as "a true champion of human rights".
Farewell to one of our country's greatest legal minds, Justice Cameron, who retires from the ConCourt.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 20, 2019
A true champion of human rights and humanity who served our nation with the greatest passion as an activist and judge in the ConCourt for the last 10 years.
Re a leboga. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/TnuUCZ5gVJ
Dear Judge Cameron, I would like to pour back as much love as I can through twitter. I listened to your final day with deep respect and tears. #EdwinCameron— Janet Walker (@Jannypot) August 20, 2019
I’m a South African.Was never in the judiciary.Judge #EdwinCameron has impacted my life directly.His judgements on social justice matters reached beyond the hollowed passages of courtrooms in2 society. In2 the daily lived reality of many. A giant of a man. #JusticeCameronRetires— #LoyalToCountry🇿🇦 (@Ms_Vuyelwa_Q) August 20, 2019
A legal giant and eagle bows out today and retires as one of the judges of the Constitutional Court. We will forever be indebted to you Justice Cameron for shaping the jurisprudence of our country and for being a champion of human rights! #CameronRetires 🙏🙌✊🏽⚖️ pic.twitter.com/aZfmFb7fan— Z.K Sibeko (@sibekoziyanda) August 20, 2019
Had the pleasure of meeting Edwin Cameron at a friend’s birthday dinner party. At the time I didn’t know who he was, but boy what a phenomenal, graceful and grounded human being. Truly inspired, in awe and jealous of those who blessed with his time everyday. #EdwinCameron— Skiirrrrrt (@norr_basic) August 20, 2019
At the Constitutional Court for the special seating bidding farewell to Justice #EdwinCameron on his last day at the court. A special day to celebrate a truly special man. Long may he and his legacy live 💕✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/eMGkzMZx74— Welcome Lishivha (@WelcomeLishivha) August 20, 2019
Justice #EdwinCameron retires today. An unforgettable figure in South Africa's Constitutional Court history for his HIV/AIDS and gay-rights activism. Hailed by the late Nelson Mandela as "one of South Africa's new heroes" and a key contributor to transformative constitutionalism.— Silver Kayondo (@SilverKayondo) August 20, 2019
If along my journey of life I find myself expressing myself like this man does, possessing qualities of integrity just like him then I’ll be certain that my passport to heaven is guaranteed. I mean Incase there’s any heaven out there.#EdwinCameron— Nape 🇿🇦 (@Nape103117) August 20, 2019
Mokgalabje 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZITG4x6fJu
My Jurispridence and Roman Law lecturer, assistant Dean of my Residence and a thoroughly wonderful human being. Thank you for all you’ve done for #SouthAfrica #EdwinCameron! https://t.co/DmjWgTOpnc— Andrew Pike (@drewpike) August 21, 2019