Heartwarming messages as Mzansi bids Justice Edwin Cameron farewell

South Africans and politicians had only glowing reviews for one of the country's finest legal minds, Edwin Cameron, who retired yesterday. Cameron bid a final farewell during a special sitting of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, minister of justice Ronald Lamola and National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise were among those who paid tribute to Cameron's work.

The chief justice praised him for being courageous enough to speak up on HIV at a time when it was frowned upon to do so.

"When HIV attracted stigma, he stood up and declared openly, 'I'm HIV positive'. He knew the attitudes of South Africans at the time, because nobody had stepped out."

On social media, many conveyed messages to Cameron, including DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who described him as "a true champion of human rights".