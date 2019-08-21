South Africa

Heartwarming messages as Mzansi bids Justice Edwin Cameron farewell

21 August 2019 - 09:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Justice Edwin Cameron, who is retiring from the Constitutional Court, is being heralded for campaigning for individuals' access to human rights.
Justice Edwin Cameron, who is retiring from the Constitutional Court, is being heralded for campaigning for individuals' access to human rights.
Image: Constitution Hill SA via Twitter

South Africans and politicians had only glowing reviews for one of the country's finest legal minds, Edwin Cameron, who retired yesterday. Cameron bid a final farewell during a special sitting of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, minister of justice Ronald Lamola and National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise were among those who paid tribute to Cameron's work.

The chief justice praised him for being courageous enough to speak up on HIV at a time when it was frowned upon to do so.

"When HIV attracted stigma, he stood up and declared openly, 'I'm HIV positive'. He knew the attitudes of South Africans at the time, because nobody had stepped out."

On social media, many conveyed messages to Cameron, including DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who described him as "a true champion of human rights".

MORE

'Thanks to him, the lives of many have been saved': Chief Justice Mogoeng on Edwin Cameron

Justice Edwin Cameron deserves praise as one of the "greatest" legal minds of his time, and recognition for his lifelong advocacy for human rights, ...
News
1 day ago

Concourt judgment on labour tenants a lesson for government: Lamola

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said the Constitutional Court judgment allowing the appointment of a special master to oversee land claims by ...
News
21 hours ago

SOCIALS | Money is made and unveiled as rand is roundly Aced offstage

There were a stew-loving finance minister and the South African Reserve Bank guv, a tattooist who dabbles in graffiti, a feminist artist-activist and ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  4. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  5. Organ harvesting ring mooted as two SA teachers go missing in Vietnam South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X