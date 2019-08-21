KZN cop arrested after demanding R7,000 bribe from driver who crashed

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a R7,000 bribe.

According to police, the Durban North constable, 30, asked the complainant who crashed his car on Monday for the money.

“The police officer did not open a case. He towed the vehicle and informed the vehicle owner to pay him R7,000 in cash for him to release his vehicle,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The constable was arrested on Tuesday evening and was allegedly in possession of two cellphones as well as the money he had solicited.

He will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.