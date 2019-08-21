South Africa

KZN cop arrested after demanding R7,000 bribe from driver who crashed

21 August 2019 - 17:07 By Lwandile Bhengu
A KZN police constable was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly asking for a R7,000 bribe.
A KZN police constable was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly asking for a R7,000 bribe.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a R7,000 bribe.

According to police, the Durban North constable, 30, asked the complainant who crashed his car on Monday for the money. 

“The police officer did not open a case. He towed the vehicle and informed the vehicle owner to pay him R7,000 in cash for him to release his vehicle,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

 The constable was arrested on Tuesday evening and was allegedly in possession of two cellphones as well as the money he had solicited.

He will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Three Cape Town cops charged with corruption over 'R20,000 bribe request'

A police sergeant and two constables appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of corruption, theft and defeating the ends ...
News
1 hour ago

Investigation launched as 'drunk motorist' suddenly dies after arrest

The City of Johannesburg said it had launched an internal investigation into the death of a man who died while in metro police custody.
News
2 hours ago

Zimbabwe rallies banned as police fear massive turnout on streets

City-to-city rallies in Zimbabwe's major cities by the MDC Alliance have been stopped with 11th hour high court bans and prohibition orders, amid ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  4. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  5. Organ harvesting ring mooted as two SA teachers go missing in Vietnam South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X