Old SA flag symbolises 'black oppression, rejection of reconciliation'

Gratuitous display of the apartheid-era flag demonstrates a total rejection of reconciliation and a clear intention to be hurtful and incite harm.

This is according to Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo.

In an equality court matter on Wednesday, he found that displaying the old flag constituted prohibited hate speech, discrimination and harassment.

Mojapelo made this ruling as he passed judgment in favour of the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the SA Human Rights Commission in their application that the display of the 1928 flag be classified as hate speech.

The application was triggered by the display of the old flag at the “Black Monday” marches, organised by AfriForum in October 2017 to protest against farm murders.

Passing judgment, Mojapelo held that reference to "words" in Section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act) must be given a generous and wide meaning.

"When regard is had to the interpretation of the act, 'words' in the section must be interpreted to include ideas, symbols and non-verbal meanings, including the waving of a flag."

Mojapelo said the main purpose of section 10 was prohibition of all hate speech, which could be communicated by forms of expression other than words.