Parliament decisions on Jiba, Mrwebi put on hold

Sacked deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba won a small but significant victory in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday when parliament bowed to pressure and agreed to halt a process meant to consider her dismissal and that of Lawrence Mrwebi from their positions.

The National Prosecuting Authority Act requires parliament to pass a resolution “within 30 days or as soon thereafter as is reasonably possible” as to whether a dismissed national director of public prosecutions or deputy national director of public prosecutions should be reinstated.

But Jiba is challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire her, especially while the parliamentary process has not been finalised. She also wants the court to set aside the findings of the Mokgoro commission on whose recommendation Ramaphosa fired her. She is also challenging the termination of her salary and associated employment benefits, saying this was in violation of the Constitution and unlawful and wants to be reinstated to her position.

On Monday, she filed an application for an urgent interdict to stay the parliamentary process, pending the finalisation of a review application against Ramaphosa and the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry. The matter was set to be heard on Wednesday but parties reached an agreement — which became an order of the court — in the judges' chambers agreeing to suspend the parliamentary process until September 19, when the court is set to hear Part A of Jiba’s review application.

“Parliament’s agreement to the draft order is motivated by its endeavour to uphold fairness, impartiality and the rule of law in processing this matter,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“The draft agreement, which is to be made an order of court, demonstrates Parliament’s endeavour to ensure fairness and at the same time to uphold its statutory obligations,” he added.

“They were forced to eat humble pie,” said Jiba's lawyer Zola Majavu when contacted by TimesLIVE.