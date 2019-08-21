POLL | City of Cape Town wants to fine beachgoers for swearing at officials: Thoughts?

The proposed by-law stipulates that no one making use of coastal zones may use “foul or indecent language”.

Beachgoers will be liable for a fine if they threaten, obstruct, hinder or use abusive language, and will be found guilty of an offence if they violate the by-law.

The bill is still in draft form and will need the full council's approval before it becomes law. However, residents can comment on its proposals.

The draft by-law is available at all libraries and online here.