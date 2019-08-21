Soweto and Middleburg homes raided in double-pronged Hawks swoop
21 August 2019 - 10:51
Hawks officials are conducting simultaneous "disruptive operations" to combat clandestine drug activities at a plot in Middleburg and a house in Diepkloof, Soweto.
So far, seven suspects have been arrested in Mpumalanga, the elite police unit said on Wednesday morning.
The occupant of the house in Diepkloof, which is believed to be a storage facility for drug-manufacturing chemicals, has also been arrested.
"This is still an active scene and the value of items being confiscated is yet to be quantified," said the Hawks.