South Africa

Soweto and Middleburg homes raided in double-pronged Hawks swoop

21 August 2019 - 10:51 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks have raided alleged drug facilities in Mpumalanga and Gauteng.
Image: Hawks

Hawks officials are conducting simultaneous "disruptive operations" to combat clandestine drug activities at a plot in Middleburg and a house in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Seven suspects have been arrested in Middleburg as part of a Hawks investigation into illicit drugs.
Image: Supplied

So far, seven suspects have been arrested in Mpumalanga, the elite police unit said on Wednesday morning.

The occupant of the house in Diepkloof, which is believed to be a storage facility for drug-manufacturing chemicals, has also been arrested.

"This is still an active scene and the value of items being confiscated is yet to be quantified," said the Hawks.

