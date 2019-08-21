Suspected robbers stoned, burnt to death in mob justice attack

A mob burnt three men to death outside Thohoyandou, Limpopo, police said on Wednesday.

The three suspected business robbers were set upon by the mob on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said disgruntled community members accused the men of robbing the local foreign-owned spaza shop of cash and airtime vouchers. Mojapelo said the shop owner was threatened with firearms and severely assaulted.

Community members who witnessed the incident chased the alleged robbers down and stoned them to death before setting them alight.

“The police were then called and by the time they arrived at the scene, the three men had already perished in the fire,” said Mojapelo.

Two firearms with serial numbers filed off and five rounds of ammunition were found on the scene.

Police are investigating three murders. No arrests have been made.