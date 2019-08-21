South Africa

Tshwane man held after he and youngsters 'beat up alleged thieves'

21 August 2019 - 16:10 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A businessman allegedly recruited a group of youngsters to trap five men he accused of stealing from his company in Mmotla Village. They allegedly beat the men severely, with two burnt to death and the other three hospitalised.
Gauteng police have arrested a Tshwane businessman for his alleged involvement in the  murder and assault of a group of men who allegedly robbed his company.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said the businessman and a few youngsters trapped five men who allegedly robbed his company in Mmotla Village, Temba.

“After they were confronted, they were tied by their legs and beaten up. Members of the community also joined them and continued with the assaults.”

Dlamini said two of the men were shoved into the boot of a car and driven away.

He said the car was later set alight with the two men in the boot. They were burnt beyond recognition.

The three other alleged robbers were taken to hospital where they were still recovering.

Cases of murder, assault and malicious damage to property were opened.

The businessman is expected to appear in court soon.

