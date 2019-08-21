South Africa

Two in court after 90-second smash and grab in Cape Town jewellery store

21 August 2019 - 17:06 By Aron Hyman

Two men were arrested by a police officer who happened to be passing by the jewellery shop in Blue Route Mall in Tokai, Cape Town, when four men entered and robbed the store.

Two suspects arrested moments after a jewellery store robbery and shootout at Blue Route Mall appeared in court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The pair appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court thanks to the quick response of a police detective.

Lizo Hangana limped into the dock followed by co-accused Siviwe Makiva, where they faced charges of aggravated robbery in connection with Monday's heist.

Hangana and Makiva, along with two others who escaped, were allegedly robbing  the store when an officer from the Kirstenhof detective branch, who was visiting the mall, intervened, resulting in a shootout with the suspects.

He arrested two people but the others fled in a getaway vehicle.

The robbery was captured by CCTV cameras and showed robbers smashing display cabinets.

Hangana and Makiva had expressions of defeat on their faces as they tried to communicate with three well-dressed friends who followed the court proceedings from the gallery.

 Their case was postponed for a bail application on September 18.

