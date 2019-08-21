Two men arrested after discovery of charred body in boot of burning car

Two men were arrested after police made a breakthrough while investigating the gruesome discovery of a charred body in the boot of a burnt out car in Cape Town at the weekend.

The body was found after firefighters doused flames that had engulfed a white Hyundai Accent at Mfuleni early on Sunday.

“As per protocol the vehicle was searched and a body burnt beyond recognition was discovered in the boot,” the city's fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said on Sunday.

Two men, aged 24 and 43, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday evenings respectively in connection with the incident.

“Mfuleni police made a breakthrough in a murder, kidnapping and hijacking case of a 43-year-old,” said SAPS spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

The vehicle was found ablaze in Silversands Road. No further details were shared by the authorities on the identity of the person found in the boot.

“So sad, I drove past the car on Sunday and saw them [the authorities] put the body on a trolley. I told my brother the person was probably hijacked. May he RIP,” said Lindi Bissolati-Corker in a post in reaction to images of the gutted vehicle on Facebook.

The suspects are expected to appear in Blue Downs magistrate's court on Thursday.