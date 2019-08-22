80-year-old tied up and robbed in her Benoni home

An 80-year-old woman was tied up and robbed in her home in Benoni in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two suspects broke into her home at the Brentwood Retirement Villas, where she lives alone. They tied her hands and feet, before ransacking her home and stealing jewellery, cash, a TV and laptop, said police.

After the suspects left, the woman was able to free herself and get help. She sustained minor injuries.

“She was taken to Linmed hospital with injuries to her wrists and ankles,” said SAPS spokesperson Nomsa Sekele.

No arrests have been made.