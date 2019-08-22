'A win for women' - Rhodes 2020 SRC president is unafraid of leadership

“It wasn’t easy; there were students who suggested that by the virtue of being a female, I would win automatically, while some thought I was just taking chances because it was sort of a norm for the presidency position to be occupied by male students,” she said.

The lack of female representation was what prompted the Master of Pharmacy student to run for the presidency position.

“It has been sort of normalised to see males in leadership positions. Having worked very closely with the SRC over the years, I’ve seen members do a great job and face challenges as well. So I thought to myself I want to fill the gap, be a voice to female students…” she said.

An overwhelming 13 of the 15 members elected to the council were women.

The university's spokesperson, Vuyisile Bukula, said a total of 3,315 of students had successfully cast their votes in the elections. The figure is the second highest voter turnout. The highest was 48.68% during the 2016 SRC elections.

“This means a lot of things but more than anything, it means hope for women on campus. There will be eyes and pressure on us, but we aim to hit the ground running and be a voice of the students,” said Mphahlele.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Sizwe Mabizela, described the newly elected SRC as “leaders of outstanding calibre”.

“We are looking forward to their contribution in our efforts to maintain a safe, secure, affirming, nurturing and positive institutional environment free of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia and other forms of bigotry and intolerances,” Mabizela said in a statement.