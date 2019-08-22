South Africa

Army guards Eskom workers cutting illegal connections in Khayelitsha

22 August 2019 - 13:51 By Velani Ludidi and GroundUp
Eskom employees removing illegal connections from Qandu-qandu informal settlement in Khayelitsha under the protection of police and SANDF members.
Eskom employees removing illegal connections from Qandu-qandu informal settlement in Khayelitsha under the protection of police and SANDF members.
Image: Velani Ludidi

About a month ago, the army was deployed to various areas on the Cape Flats to help police with their battle against gangs and crime. On Tuesday, the army accompanied police to guard Eskom workers who were removing illegal electricity connections into Qandu-qandu informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

The settlement has no basic services and residents there depend on illegal connections for electricity. On Tuesday, residents looked on as wires were disconnected from their shacks. Several people questioned the army’s presence and its role during the removals.

“We will connect again even if we have to use barbed wire,” shouted one resident.

“The army is here to intimidate us so that we do not fight against this oppression,” said resident Siphumelele Doyi. “If people here thought it was only the municipality that does not want us here they must think again. Even our national government is anti-black because the army and Eskom are both national entities,” he said.

Another bloody weekend in Cape Town as premier demands answers

While the number of weekend murders in Cape Town may have declined from a week earlier, official statistics still paint a grim picture, with nearly ...
News
2 days ago

Resident Asithandile Myeki said: “We depended on that electricity and now it is gone. I do not think we will let this go. We don’t have water here and now we have no electricity.”

Qandu-qandu is a relatively new settlement and is not yet on the Cape Town database. As a result, it has not received any basic services such as water and sanitation. The settlement is on a wetlands and the municipality has suggested that residents should relocate.

Residents call for services

Community leader and Qandu-qandu committee chairperson Ntombomzi Mafaya said: “When did this municipality care about shack dwellers? We are flooded now for almost a month after heavy rains. We have no toilets to relieve ourselves.”

Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for the city’s disaster risk management centre, said the only solution for Qandu-qandu was relocation.

“The land was illegally occupied and no basic services are in place. The disaster risk management centre made an assessment and requested further assistance from the city’s informal settlement management and roads and stormwater departments as well as from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa),” she said.

Grant Twigg, acting committee member for human settlements, said: “Current and planned programmes must be respected, and work cannot be conducted in an ad hoc manner where new illegal settlements are formed, with demands for the same services that those who have been waiting for longer are due to receive.”

Axolile Notywala, general secretary of the social justice coalition, said the city had a responsibility to provide services for all residents. “The city needs to explain how and on what basis it has taken this decision on this particular community. We know of other informal settlements of similar age where the city has engaged with the community about putting in temporary services,” he said.

This article was first published by GroundUp.

READ MORE

Capetonians who use drains for storage blamed for flooding

People who store possessions in storm water drains posed one of the biggest problems during the deluge that hit Cape Town on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago

Eskom, Gauteng government vow to deal with disruptions, crack down on illegal connections

Eskom and the Gauteng provincial government have joined forces to "decisively" deal with ongoing disruptions in the supply of electricity across the ...
News
1 month ago

Cape Town storm pics: informal settlements hard hit by high winds

"The house was shaking and if I slept I knew I would be putting my life in danger."
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  4. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  5. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X