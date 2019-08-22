South Africa

Baby missing from Gauteng clinic is found, suspect under arrest

22 August 2019 - 07:50 By TimesLIVE
A three-month-old baby who went missing on Wednesday has been found. File photo
A three-month-old baby who went missing on Wednesday has been found. File photo
Image: dolgachov/123rf.com

Police and health officials have traced a three-month-old boy who went missing from a clinic.

The baby was taken from Stretford Clinic, Orange Farm, at about 10am on Wednesday, allegedly by a woman. A picture of her was circulated during the search.

On Thursday morning, the Gauteng health department said: "Thank you to everyone who responded to the appeal for help. The baby has been found, he is unharmed and receiving medical attention."

"The suspect has been arrested," the department added.

No further details were immediately available.

READ MORE

MEC appeals for help to find missing Grade 2 learner

The North West education department is appealing for help to locate a 7-year-old girl who never made it home after from school.
News
2 weeks ago

Police probe kidnapping case after toddler is removed from crèche

Police are investigating a kidnapping after a child was allegedly taken from a nursery school in Boksburg on the East Rand.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Joy and tears as abducted Baragwanath baby arrives home

As the father of a baby snatched at birth cuddled the infant at home for the first time, it was with heartfelt relief - and the knowledge that the ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  4. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  5. 'This is not Zim,' mom in labour told by nurse before newborn fell to death South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X