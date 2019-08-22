Baby missing from Gauteng clinic is found, suspect under arrest

Police and health officials have traced a three-month-old boy who went missing from a clinic.

The baby was taken from Stretford Clinic, Orange Farm, at about 10am on Wednesday, allegedly by a woman. A picture of her was circulated during the search.

On Thursday morning, the Gauteng health department said: "Thank you to everyone who responded to the appeal for help. The baby has been found, he is unharmed and receiving medical attention."

"The suspect has been arrested," the department added.

No further details were immediately available.