Cape Town's 'nanny bylaw' aims to make beaches enjoyable for all

"The vague language [used in the proposal] is a minefield. How will it ever work in court?" she asked. "How can they use words like 'indecent', 'improper'. What are the definitions? Is a lady wearing a thong indecent? It's totally subjective."

She also questioned how, in the context of public participation, Capetonians without internet access would come to hear about the new laws.

She said a disturbing proposal in the document was a clause suggesting that debt consolidation from fines issued on beaches could ultimately be claimed from deposits made into prepaid electricity meters.

"If you fall behind, they consolidate your debt and they remove it from your prepaid electricity meter," she said. "This credit control policy and the debt collection policy has existed since 2006."

Stop COCT - comprising activists aiming to "diligently" hold the city accountable - was founded in 2017 to fight a drought levy.

The city's alderman Marian Nieuwoudt said on Thursday that prosecution guidelines were still being finalised around the proposed bylaw.

"We are in the middle of a public-participation process, so there is still time for people to provide their views on the proposal. The standout issues are encroachment of private properties on to public space, addressing our own infrastructure and adapting to climate change.

"We do not have enough law enforcement to listen in on everyone's conversation, so the chances of you being fined for swearing is not very high."

She said in order to create a "full definition" for terms labelled as "vague" and "subjective", the courts would have to be tested but conceded that this could be a long and frustrating process.

"You define the behaviour, then it is tested in court," she said. "What is acceptable differs from group to group so it is not for law enforcement to decide."

She stressed that the idea behind prohibiting swearing was not to condemn all swear words but to ensure that derogatory or abusive terms were vanquished from the beaches in the Cape.

"We want to ensure the cleanliness and safety of the beach and unlock the potential of the 307km stretch of land. But we need to manage it. We want to make sure that we can manage the conflict between the various groups of people going to the beaches."

The bylaw has been called "anti-poor" by critics but Nieuwoudt said that, on the contrary, the idea was to make the beaches more inclusive.

"We want our law enforcement to act on behavioural issues. The purpose is to create the most enjoyable environment for everyone," she said.