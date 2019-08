A construction worker fell several metres at a site off the N3 in Drummond, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday after his step ladder gave way.

Netcare911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the man fell about 9 metres.

He sustained serious injuries and was placed on advanced life support.

Herbst said the Netcare 5 specialised helicopter had to be activated to airlift the man to hospital.

The incident happened at around 4pm.