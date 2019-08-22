Daughter of ousted former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza quits police

Disgraced former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza's daughter has resigned from the police.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed on Thursday that Anele Ntlemeza's letter of resignation had been accepted and, as of August 14 2019, she was “no longer in the employ of the SAPS”.

Ntlemeza could not be reached for comment.

She was found guilty of crimen injuria and intimidation after a 2017 phone call in which a fellow police officer, Capt Boitumelo Ramahlaha, was threatened with death.

Ramahlaha was a complainant in a case against her father.

Berning Ntlemeza was appointed acting head of the Hawks in December 2014, after the suspension of his predecessor, Anwa Dramat.

He became embroiled in controversy and, in 2015, high court judge Elias Matojane ruled that Ntlemeza “lacks integrity and honour”, and had made false statements under oath in a labour court matter involving former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya.

Ntlemeza was removed as Hawks boss in April 2017, after the North Gauteng High Court upheld a previous ruling that declared his appointment invalid and unlawful.