Displaying the old SA flag at home also constitutes hate speech

If you have an old SA flag up in your home and think you'll be allowed to keep it, you are wrong.

The display of the flag, even in private spaces, also constituted hate speech, the Equality Court said on Wednesday.

Phineas Mojapelo, deputy judge president of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, made this finding when he declared that the gratuitous display of the flag, which was used in SA from 1928 to April 27 1994, constituted hate speech.

However, Mojapelo said it could be used for artistic, academic and journalistic expression in the public interest.