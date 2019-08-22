South Africa

Four killed, 15 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Joburg's M1 north

22 August 2019 - 13:01 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
At least four people have died in a collision in Johannesburg.
Image: Twitter/Tshifhiwa Mulaudzi

"A horrific accident scene" this was the description given by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday after four  people were confirmed dead during separate collisions.

Two separate but related collisions took place on the M1 north near the Xavier off-ramp in Ormonde.  

"We are still at the scene, it is horrific. Four people have been confirmed dead and 15 more are injured and being taken to various hospitals," said Johannesburg metro police  spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.  

The first incident involved a bus, taxi and a vehicle, leading to massive traffic delays. There was then another collision with five more vehicles involved.  

The scene was still being cleared around midday.    

Minnaar said traffic had been diverted along alternative routes, including the N12.  

Several eyewitness also described the scene as horrific. 

