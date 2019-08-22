South Africa

Internal investigation under way amid calls for #JusticeforTshego

22 August 2019 - 12:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Tshegofatso Selahle died last week after he was arrested by metro police for allegedly disregarding a traffic light.
Image: Instagram/Tshegofatso Selahle

Johannesburg public safety MMC Michael Sun has told TimesLIVE that an internal investigation into the death of Tshegofatso Selahle is under way.

Sun's response comes after public calls for justice intensified on social media since the news of Selahle's death hit the public domain earlier this week. 

The 35-year-old died on Saturday as he was chased by Johannesburg metro police, after allegedly disregarding a red traffic light at William Nicol and Sandton drives and refusing to stop when ordered to. 

The JMPD's Wayne Minaar said Selahle was aggressive and had resisted arrest as he was under the influence of alcohol.

"The officers called for back up and when more officers arrived, he was restrained and handcuffed. He was put inside a (metro police) van and informed officers that he was struggling to breathe."

Minaar said Selahle was declared dead upon the arrival of the advanced life support team which had been called in by emergency services. 

Social media has called for an independent investigation.

