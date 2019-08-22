Life sentences for cop killers

Four men have been found guilty of murdering Captain Nkosenye Welcome Ntombela in an armed robbery in KwaZulu-Natal in 2016.

Ntombela and a friend were in a local supermarket when the gun-wielding men burst in, demanding cash. The situation escalated and shots were fired. Ntombela was fatally wounded.

On Wednesday, the Mtubatuba High Court sentenced Ntokozo Mbatha, 29, Siphamandla Mbatha, 28, Mzokhona Dlamini, 33, and Sifiso Mnyandu, 48, to life behind bars for murder, as well as 15 years for robbery and 10 years for attempted murder.

The sentences will run concurrently.