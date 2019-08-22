South Africa

Limpopo Hawks nab illegal miner

22 August 2019 - 18:00 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Police on Thursday said a 30-year-old man had been arrested for illegal mining in Limpopo.
Image: iStock

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for illegal mining at a village outside Giyani in Limpopo, the Hawks said on Thursday.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said the "zama-zama" was arrested at Nhlaniki village outside Giyani on Wednesday.

Maluleke said the team pounced while he was allegedly found mining gold-bearing material at the rehabilitated Ellerton mine. Mining equipment including two generators, two pendukas, drilling equipment and explosives were confiscated.

He is expected to appear in the Giyani magistrate's court on Thursday.

