South Africa

Lion cub trafficked from Limpopo rescued in Cape Town suburb

22 August 2019 - 11:23 By Philani Nombembe
Warrant officers HS Schroeder and AJ van Greunen of the police's stock theft unit with the lion cub they rescued in Athlone, Cape Town, on August 21 2019. It had apparently been transported from Limpopo.
Image: SA Police Service

Police have rescued a lion cub in one of Cape Town's most populous neighbourhoods.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana revealed on Thursday that the cub was found in Athlone on Wednesday.

She said it had been transported from Limpopo.

“Detectives attached to organised crime investigations yesterday followed up on information about a lion cub that was transported from Thabazimbi to the Western Cape,” said Rwexana. “Various addresses were searched in the Athlone area and the lion cub was found in the suburb.

“A case docket of  possession of an endangered species was registered by the stock theft unit and the lion cub was taken to a place of safety. The estimated street value of the lion cub is R50,000.”

Rwexana said three people aged between 28 and 30 were taken in for questioning.

