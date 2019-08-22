South Africa

Man arrested for perjury after police dispute his claim of being robbed

22 August 2019 - 14:21 By TimesLIVE
A 29-year-old Centurion man has been arrested for allegedly lying about being robbed of cash and a cellphone. File photo.
A 29-year-old Centurion man has been arrested for allegedly lying about being robbed of cash and a cellphone. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Brendan Croft

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for committing perjury when he reported a robbery to police in Centurion, Gauteng.

He claimed he was in his house sleeping when a noise woke him up at 9pm on Monday August 19.

According to his statement to police, two men armed with firearms demanded money from him. They took R3,500 in cash and a cellphone worth R350.

Once the Olievenhoutbosch police team began their investigation, however, a different turn of events unfolded.

Const Ulrika van Dyk said in a statement on Thursday: "Upon investigation, it was discovered that the complainant lied under oath and was arrested by the investigating officer. He will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court shortly.

"The police are warning people not to report false cases or make false statements under oath as they will be arrested for perjury."

MORE

Two in court after 90-second smash and grab in Cape Town jewellery store

Two suspects arrested moments after a jewellery store robbery and shoot-out at Blue Route Mall appeared in court in Cape Town on Wednesday.
News
23 hours ago

Two arrested as cop foils robbery at Blue Route Mall in Cape Town

Blue Route Mall managers confirmed the incident, saying that "everything was under control" shortly after the attempted robbery.
News
3 days ago

Couple tied up at gunpoint and robbed at home in Malmesbury

The couple was attacked by three armed men, two carrying firearms and the third a crowbar.
News
3 days ago

Jewellery, cellphones and cash stolen by 'hammer gang' at shopping centre

Police are investigating a robbery at a Foschini store in the Kenilworth Shopping centre this morning, in which armed suspects made off with ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  4. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  5. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X