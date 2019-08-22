South Africa

IN PICTURES | Motorist's car wedged between two trucks in Gauteng accident

22 August 2019 - 08:01 By TimesLIVE
Paramedics had to use hydraulic tools to free the driver from this tight spot.
Paramedics had to use hydraulic tools to free the driver from this tight spot.
Image: Netcare911

While accidents are a frequent, unfortunate occurrence on SA roads, some remain notable — like this one.

Amazingly, the driver walked away with only minor injuries after being extracted from the tight spot.

“An adult female sustained minor injuries in a collision between two trucks and a car on the N12 W/B Activia Park, Germiston,” the paramedic service tweeted.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911's spokesperson, said the accident report was received at 8.12am on Wednesday.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that a 30-year-old female driver of the car had sustained minor injuries.

“The fire and rescue services used specialised hydraulic tools to free the patient from the vehicle,” said Herbst.

The driver of this car walked away with minor injuries.
The driver of this car walked away with minor injuries.
Image: Netcare911

READ MORE

Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash

At least nine people died in a horrific taxi accident in Midrand on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Two killed, several injured in multiple-vehicle collision near Heidelberg

Two people were killed and several others injured in a multiple-vehicle collision on the N3 highway near Heidelberg on Thursday night, paramedics ...
News
1 week ago

Taxi rolls into swamp, leaving 16 injured

Four people were seriously injured when a taxi rolled into a swamp outside Welkom in the Free State on Sunday afternoon.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  4. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  5. 'This is not Zim,' mom in labour told by nurse before newborn fell to death South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X