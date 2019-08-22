IN PICTURES | Motorist's car wedged between two trucks in Gauteng accident

While accidents are a frequent, unfortunate occurrence on SA roads, some remain notable — like this one.

Amazingly, the driver walked away with only minor injuries after being extracted from the tight spot.

“An adult female sustained minor injuries in a collision between two trucks and a car on the N12 W/B Activia Park, Germiston,” the paramedic service tweeted.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911's spokesperson, said the accident report was received at 8.12am on Wednesday.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that a 30-year-old female driver of the car had sustained minor injuries.

“The fire and rescue services used specialised hydraulic tools to free the patient from the vehicle,” said Herbst.