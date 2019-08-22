South Africa

Mzansi on old SA flag ruling: 'It doesn't erase racial hatred'

22 August 2019 - 06:35 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Equality Court has ruled that the gratuitous display of the old South African flag constitutes hate speech.
The Equality Court has ruled that the gratuitous display of the old South African flag constitutes hate speech.
Image: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Charle Lombard

There has been mixed reaction to the equality court ruling that the gratuitous display of the old South African flag constitutes hate speech.

The ruling was passed down on Wednesday when the court considered the matter brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the SA Human Rights Commission.

Delivering the ruling, Judge President Phineas Mojapelo said that displaying the flag was both racist and discriminatory

“Those who display the old flag consciously and deliberately choose not to display the new democratic, all-uniting, nonracial flag. They choose oppression over liberating symbols. They intend to insult and awaken feelings of white supremacy,” he said.

He said displays of the flag were offensive not only to black people but to members of the LGBT+ community, and that its display could fairly be seen as a message propagating hatred and hurtfulness.

EXPLAINER: What exactly is hate speech and does it apply to old SA flag?

Should the gratuitous display of the old apartheid-era flag be considered hate speech?
News
3 months ago

Mojapelo added that he believed the display of the flag was an insult to ubuntu.

“The Constitutional Court has time and again emphasised the importance of historical context when considering human dignity, especially the history of racialised inequality in SA, a unique attribute of which was the denial of human dignity to black South Africans,” he said.

After the news broke, Mzansi took to social media to express their views on the ruling.

Here is a snapshot of some of the mixed reactions:

READ MORE:

Steve Hofmeyr guilty of ‘harassing’ old SA flag artist: here's what you need to know

Steve Hofmeyr has been found guilty of harassing old SA flag activist.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Steve Hofmeyr on old SA flag: Don’t ban things because they gain value

Hofmeyr said the minute the old SA flag is banned, "it acquires value".
News
3 months ago

Court to ponder whether waving the old flag is a right that should be waived

The right freedom of expression is not an untouchable right and is constrained by other constitutional rights, which include the right to dignity and ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  4. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  5. 'This is not Zim,' mom in labour told by nurse before newborn fell to death South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X