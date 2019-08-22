POLL | Does banning the old SA flag really make a difference?

After the news broke, many South Africans including the ANC and the EFF welcomed the ruling.

'Remove Die Stem'

EFF's spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the ruling was grounds for all symbols that represented the pre-democracy SA, such as statues and the Die Stem version of the national anthem, to be done away with.

“In light of this ruling, we call on [President Cyril] Ramaphosa to remove Die Stem from our national anthem. Forcing black people to sing it is like asking them each day to salute the apartheid flag,” he said.

Positive step

ANC's spokesperson Pule Mabe said the judgment was a positive step towards the consolidation of a united SA.

“We believe that demonstrating any allegiance to apartheid symbols serves to undermine all efforts aimed at building a new democratic society that is based on the values of justice, equality and freedom,” said Mabe.