South Africa

South Africans will not pay e-tolls and view system as corrupt: AA study

22 August 2019 - 06:03 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A survey has found that South Africans have a negative attitude towards Sanral and view the e-toll system as corrupt.
A survey has found that South Africans have a negative attitude towards Sanral and view the e-toll system as corrupt.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

E-tolls for who? Most South Africans will not pay e-tolls and view the system as corrupt, a study by the Automobile Association (AA) found.

The Road Funding report by the AA compared the road funding methods of various countries and discussed the best practices for it.

E-tolls were implemented in 2013 as a method of paying for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

The tolling system has received tremendous backlash from the public, with the highest compliance rate, 40%, reported in 2014.

The report revealed through a survey that South Africans showed a negative attitude towards the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) and viewed the e-toll system as corrupt.

Statistics released by the AA in its Road Funding Report show that for more than half of South Africans, 'nothing' would convince them to start paying e-tolls.
Statistics released by the AA in its Road Funding Report show that for more than half of South Africans, 'nothing' would convince them to start paying e-tolls.
Image: Automobile Association

“Respondents feel that they are not getting value for money when paying e-tolls. Legal measures are unlikely to increase compliance rates.

“It is unlikely that Sanral will be able to convince more people to comply. Sanral may have also reduced compliance rates by temporarily suspending historic debt collection, as it is perceived as an unfair decision towards those who have been paying e-tolls,” the AA said in its report.

It further called on Sanral to suspend the e-tolling system with immediate effect, saying it should reconsider potential road funding options.

The association considers the following as the way forward:

  • The immediate reimbursement of monies collected to those who have paid to date;
  • The introduction of a levy linked to the general fuel levy which is ring-fenced for e-tolls; and
  • The immediate cessation of harassment by Sanral of motorists who remain committed not to pay under the current model.

“We believe implementing these steps will go a long way to regaining the trust of Gauteng motorists, and South Africans in general, which has unfortunately been eroded over the course of the disastrous e-toll implementation,” it said.

In an open letter sent with the report, the AA also called on transport minister Fikile Mbalula to scrap e-tolls.

The findings of the research are clear and unambiguous: the current model for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) has failed, and will continue to fail if pursued.

“This is not the view of the AA. This is the view of those who are being asked to pay for the e-tolls system,” the letter reads.

MORE

Is the Aarto Bill a law for safe roads, or making money?

SA's controversial Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Bill and its stinging demerit system - signed into law by President ...
News
4 days ago

Gauteng government will 'contribute to settle e-toll debt': David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Monday announced that he would meet transport minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss e-tolls.
Politics
1 month ago

E-tolls remain, but Sanral halts debt collections

Motorists who have racked up bills by failing to pay eTolls in Gauteng are off the hook - for past debt.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  4. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  5. 'This is not Zim,' mom in labour told by nurse before newborn fell to death South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X