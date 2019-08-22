South Africans will not pay e-tolls and view system as corrupt: AA study

E-tolls for who? Most South Africans will not pay e-tolls and view the system as corrupt, a study by the Automobile Association (AA) found.

The Road Funding report by the AA compared the road funding methods of various countries and discussed the best practices for it.

E-tolls were implemented in 2013 as a method of paying for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

The tolling system has received tremendous backlash from the public, with the highest compliance rate, 40%, reported in 2014.

The report revealed through a survey that South Africans showed a negative attitude towards the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) and viewed the e-toll system as corrupt.