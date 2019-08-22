South Africa

St Francis Bay blaze contained

22 August 2019 - 20:11 By Michael Kimberley
Several homes have been destroyed after a veld fire broke out in St Francis Bay
Image: Richard Arderne

A fire that engulfed 11 houses in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Thursday has been contained.

The houses caught alight after a veld fire broke out, HeraldLIVE reported.

Kouga municipality spokesperson Laura-Leigh Randall, who was on her way to the joint operations centre in the town, said on Thursday evening that the fire had been contained.

It seems that currently there are 11 homes that have been taken down by the fire. Condolences to affected families....

Posted by Disaster Volunteer Group on Thursday, 22 August 2019

"But the situation is being closely monitored in case of flare-ups," she said. "Dampening and mopping up are under way."

The fire started in Lyme Road North, and broke out at about 2.30pm.

“Fire fighters from Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman had also been called in to help," she said.

Randall added that many houses in the area had thatched roofs.

She said the joint operations centre had been set up in a municipal building in the town and she would have more information once she had been briefed.

In December, 11 houses were gutted by fire in the town.

In November 2012, 76 buildings were destroyed when a runaway blaze raged through the town.

The chopper hard at work and very effective.

Posted by Disaster Volunteer Group on Thursday, 22 August 2019

