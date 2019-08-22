Businessman guilty of using k-word to describe former friend Fani Titi

Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya was found guilty of crimen injuria in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan found that his use of the k-word in 2016 showed ultimate disrespect, regardless of race, and could not be accepted as part of a culture.

Ngwenya had argued that the use of the word between black people was normal and acceptable.

Raghoonandan acquitted Ngwenya on two counts of contravening protection orders.

Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years on Robben Island‚ had been charged with two counts of contravening a protection order granted to his former long-term friend Fani Titi and one count of crimen injuria for calling Free State-born Titi a "Qwaqwa k****r" and a "Bantustan boss" in a text message. The SMS was intended for Aqeel Patel‚ the managing director of MRC Media.