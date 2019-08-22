South Africa

WATCH | Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd's name has been changed

22 August 2019 - 12:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Hoerskool Hendrik Verwoerd's name has been changed to Rietondale Secondary School.
Hoerskool Hendrik Verwoerd's name has been changed to Rietondale Secondary School.
Image: Twitter/Steve Mabona

The task of removing former SA prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd's name from a school has been completed.

In May, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi approved the renaming of the school. It will now be called Rietondale Secondary School.

Lesufi has always been outspoken about his determination to erase the name of “the architect of apartheid” and others.

 

“My mission in this world is to reverse everything this man called Verwoerd has done to our education system. Other names, like Jan Smuts, will also fall,” he said.

MORE

Alleged school bullies given 48 hours to say why they shouldn't be suspended

The MEC for Education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has responded to a bullying incident that occurred at Monument High School in Krugersdorp.
News
5 days ago

Gauteng schools lose R121m this year due to theft and vandalism

More than 250 Gauteng schools have been hit by theft and vandalism this year alone, with the cost of the damage exceeding R121m.
News
1 week ago

Why Maccabi sold their NFD status to Moroka Swallows

Maccabi FC co-chairman Allan Norman has said that it was a lack of history and pedigree of his four year-old club‚ and a consequent difficulty in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  4. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  5. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X