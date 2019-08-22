WATCH | Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd's name has been changed

In May, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi approved the renaming of the school. It will now be called Rietondale Secondary School.

Lesufi has always been outspoken about his determination to erase the name of “the architect of apartheid” and others.

“My mission in this world is to reverse everything this man called Verwoerd has done to our education system. Other names, like Jan Smuts, will also fall,” he said.