South Africa

WATCH | Patricia de Lille gets down and jams to Mafikizolo

22 August 2019 - 10:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Good party founder and minister of public works Patricia de Lille has just shown the young ones who is boss in her latest video in which she is seen jamming to Mafikizolo's Ndihamba Nawe.

Auntie Pat, as she is fondly known, did more than fulfill her duties as SA FM's co-host on Songezo Mabece's show - she also took us all the way back with good music, while setting the studio on fire with her dance moves.

If she ever decides to quit politics, we would love nothing more than for her to pursue a career in radio, as she has the personality, brains and dance moves for it.

It is evident that she had the time of her life as she also enjoyed music from the legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu.

READ MORE

'I'm here to clean up — not to take sides': Patricia de Lille

Public works minister Patricia de Lille says she will not be drawn into factional battles being waged in government departments for the control of ...
News
4 days ago

'I have no clue of party finances': Good Party treasurer resigns

Good party national treasurer Masego Kwenamore has resigned, saying she had no clue about the finances of the seven-month-old party.
Politics
6 days ago

100 wrongly appointed public works managers face the axe

The Public Service Commission found that 12 senior managers were irregularly appointed and another 94 middle managers were also wrongly appointed.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  4. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  5. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X