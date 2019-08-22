WATCH | Patricia de Lille gets down and jams to Mafikizolo
Good party founder and minister of public works Patricia de Lille has just shown the young ones who is boss in her latest video in which she is seen jamming to Mafikizolo's Ndihamba Nawe.
Auntie Pat, as she is fondly known, did more than fulfill her duties as SA FM's co-host on Songezo Mabece's show - she also took us all the way back with good music, while setting the studio on fire with her dance moves.
If she ever decides to quit politics, we would love nothing more than for her to pursue a career in radio, as she has the personality, brains and dance moves for it.
It is evident that she had the time of her life as she also enjoyed music from the legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu.
Jiving into the show to the sounds of Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu. Catch me on @SAfmRadio co-hosting with @SongezoMabece pic.twitter.com/iF8LvVubBc— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) August 20, 2019