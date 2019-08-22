WATCH | Patricia de Lille gets down and jams to Mafikizolo

Good party founder and minister of public works Patricia de Lille has just shown the young ones who is boss in her latest video in which she is seen jamming to Mafikizolo's Ndihamba Nawe.

Auntie Pat, as she is fondly known, did more than fulfill her duties as SA FM's co-host on Songezo Mabece's show - she also took us all the way back with good music, while setting the studio on fire with her dance moves.